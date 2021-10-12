27,975 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,138,000 after acquiring an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.49. 149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.58 and its 200-day moving average is $261.91. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $200.15 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

