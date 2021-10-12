$3.38 EPS Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce earnings per share of $3.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the lowest is $3.34. The Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $3.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $14.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Amundi bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.92. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $314.29 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

