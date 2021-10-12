$306.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce $306.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.17 million. Ameresco reported sales of $282.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $55,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,766 shares of company stock worth $10,203,787. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 73.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

