30,631 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of ManpowerGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 24.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,441,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.87. 865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,365. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

