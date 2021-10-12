30,947 Shares in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Acquired by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 9.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOANN alerts:

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1.73. JOANN Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on JOAN. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

JOANN Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.