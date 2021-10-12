34,853 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $488,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,008 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.76, for a total value of $435,254.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,375,159 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

SWAV opened at $197.18 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $66.09 and a one year high of $237.76. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.35.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

