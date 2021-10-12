$361.23 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report $361.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.00 million and the lowest is $270.68 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $207.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $1,207,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,712. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

