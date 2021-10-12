37,100 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Semtech by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Semtech by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Semtech by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,919,000 after buying an additional 84,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Semtech by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,586 shares of company stock worth $2,754,378 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

