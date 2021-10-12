38,905 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of nCino by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.63 and a beta of 1.88. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $360,347.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,259.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $254,459.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,835. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

