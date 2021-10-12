3D L Capital Management LLC Buys 362 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.21. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,202. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $137.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

