3D L Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 140,437 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,701,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $180,958,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,718,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,502,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.84. 350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,212. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.