3D L Capital Management LLC Has $776,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.02. 932,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,782,141. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $382.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

