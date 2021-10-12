3D L Capital Management LLC Purchases 986 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

VUG traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,150. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $309.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.15 and a 200-day moving average of $284.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

