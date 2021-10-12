$4.67 EPS Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.28. Humana posted earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.31 to $21.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $24.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $25.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.26.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $414.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.30 and a 200-day moving average of $428.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $263,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $1,307,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

