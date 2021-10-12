400,000 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Gores Guggenheim as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGPI. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $7,324,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GGPI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 3,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,583. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.