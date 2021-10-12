$44.05 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce $44.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.60 million and the highest is $44.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $28.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $180.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $181.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $215.30 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $218.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $79,056.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $555,686 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

