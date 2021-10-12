44,953 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. 24,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,489. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90.

