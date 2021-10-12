$489.35 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report sales of $489.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.00 million to $489.70 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $455.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 162,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,507. BGC Partners has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

