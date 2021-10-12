$5.10 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce $5.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.27 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.84 million to $20.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%.

SYRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.90. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

