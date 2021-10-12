$55.42 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce sales of $55.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.60 million and the highest is $56.00 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $219.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $220.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $244.77 million, with estimates ranging from $236.02 million to $255.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $316.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

