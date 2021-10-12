$58.89 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will post $58.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the highest is $69.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $40.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $215.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.12 million, with estimates ranging from $252.37 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Aemetis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.