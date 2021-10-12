62,400 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 62,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,546,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,157,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after buying an additional 71,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

