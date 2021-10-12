67,600 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alcoa by 61.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Alcoa by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $48.03. 129,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478,420. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

