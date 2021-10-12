$7.67 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to report $7.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.45 billion and the highest is $8.08 billion. US Foods reported sales of $5.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -373.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. US Foods has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $48,248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,591 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

