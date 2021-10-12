7,022 Shares in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,022 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth $26,982,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 493.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 321,510 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 29.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after buying an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 798.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 215,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 191,546 shares during the period.

Shares of PRGS opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

