800,000 Shares in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

Get Orion Biotech Opportunities alerts:

Shares of ORIAU stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,364. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.