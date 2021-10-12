$83.15 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post sales of $83.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.09 million and the highest is $83.20 million. Culp posted sales of $76.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $330.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $331.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $348.60 million, with estimates ranging from $345.90 million to $351.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 59.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 228,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Culp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,985,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. 27,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,058. The company has a market cap of $159.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. Culp has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

