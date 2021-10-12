$9.57 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce $9.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, insider Matthew R. Ruth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. 39,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,841. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 million, a PE ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.