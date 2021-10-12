AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAC Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.
OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. AAC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.12.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.
About AAC Technologies
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.
