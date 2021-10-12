Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.55. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

