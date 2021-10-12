Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on November 15th

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend payment by 35.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

