Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Up 7,388.7% in September

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 7,388.7% from the September 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAX. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,262,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,269.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 321,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 297,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after buying an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 256,763 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

