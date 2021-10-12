Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Up 7,388.7% in September

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 7,388.7% from the September 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $4.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
