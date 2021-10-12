Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABSI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Absci alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

Shares of Absci stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 99,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,539. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31. Absci has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.