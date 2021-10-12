Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $240,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Intel were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $6,075,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Intel by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after buying an additional 841,902 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 528,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,573,848. The stock has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

