Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 7.8% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $41.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,737.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,791.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,525.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

