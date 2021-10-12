Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Accolade stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,878. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Accolade has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

