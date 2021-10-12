Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACCD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Accolade by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 135.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 13.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 144.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 58.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after buying an additional 711,660 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

