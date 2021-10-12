Accolade’s (ACCD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.54.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 33.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accolade by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Accolade by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

