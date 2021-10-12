Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Downgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Perform”

JMP Securities cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

