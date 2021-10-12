Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to report sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the lowest is $3.49 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.33 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. Adient has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Adient by 2,292.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 79,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth $14,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Adient by 339.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 60,909 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Adient by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

