Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 106.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.59.

NYSE:AAP opened at $212.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $220.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

