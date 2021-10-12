Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Cowen

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

AEIS opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

