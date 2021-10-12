Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

Advanced Merger Partners Company Profile (NYSE:AMPI)

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

