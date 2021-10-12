Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 13,242 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 1,735.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VEON were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VEON by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in VEON by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

