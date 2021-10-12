Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 665 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.