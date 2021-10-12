Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX opened at $354.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.