Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 4,255 Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,054.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

FDHY stock opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.