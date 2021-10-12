Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 427 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of IHE opened at $183.82 on Tuesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $157.93 and a 52 week high of $199.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.17.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

