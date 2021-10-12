Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $273,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 813,623 shares of company stock worth $99,878,679. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

