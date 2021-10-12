Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of AON by 44.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 35.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $295.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $302.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.